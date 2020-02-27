The Big Story: Mahathir's meeting with King ends; North East Line hit by power fault

SINGAPORE - Catch up with the hottest topics on The Straits Times' (ST) weekday talk show.

The Big Story, broadcast every weekday at 5.30pm on Facebook and YouTube, has reporters and senior editors discussing the top stories of the day, in the heart of the newsroom.

Helmed by multimedia journalist Dylan Ang and assistant video editor Olivia Quay, the show airs live from ST's digital studio.

We will kick off Thursday's episode (Feb 27) with Malaysia Bureau Chief Shannon Teoh, who talks about Dr Mahathir Mohamad's meeting with the King and what this could mean for Malaysia.

Journalist Timothy Goh gives an update on the coronavirus situation in Singapore, and talks about why a Chinese couple will be charged under the Infectious Diseases Act.

We then speak to South Korea correspondent Chang May Choon, as the situation there escalates. South Korea reported the largest spike on Thursday since it confirmed its first case of the coronavirus on Jan 20.

Moving on, commuters on the North East Line were hit with disruptions this morning. Multimedia journalist Farzanah Friday shares more.

To end the show, we give a round up on what happened in Parliament, as the debate on Budget 2020 continues.

Topics covered in previous episodes of The Big Story include Dr Mahathir resigning as Malaysia's prime minister, and the five Singaporeans who disembarked from the virus-hit Diamond Princess cruise.