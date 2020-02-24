The Big Story: Mahathir resigns as Malaysian PM; South Korea on highest alert level as coronavirus cases surge

SINGAPORE - Catch up with the hottest topics on The Straits Times' (ST) weekday talk show.

The Big Story, broadcast every weekday at 5.30pm on Facebook and YouTube, has reporters and senior editors discussing the top stories of the day, in the heart of the newsroom.

Helmed by multimedia journalist Dylan Ang, the show airs live from ST's digital studio. We kick off Monday's episode (Feb 24) with Malaysia Bureau Chief Shannon Teoh who has the latest on the resignation of Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad.

This is followed by an update on the coronavirus situation in Singapore, as the number of confirmed cases remains at 89 as of Sunday. Finally, South Korea raised its coronavirus alert to the highest level, as the number of infections surge.

