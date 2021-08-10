The Big Story: Lunchtime crowds return as dine in services resume in S'pore

The Big Story, broadcast every weekday at 5.30pm on Facebook and YouTube, has reporters and senior editors discussing the top stories of the day.

Hawker centres and food courts welcomed back patrons, as Singapore relaxed Covid-19 rules from Tuesday (Aug 10). Groups of up to five people are allowed to dine at restaurants and eateries if all the diners are fully vaccinated. The group size at hawker centres and coffee shops is capped at two people, regardless of vaccination status.

Meanwhile, in a statement on Tuesday, the Ministry of Health (MOH) clarified that those who recovered from Covid-19 in the last 270 days will still need a valid pre-event test exemption notice to dine at F&B establishments. MOH said recovered individuals are not automatically considered to be in the same category as fully vaccinated individuals.

Meanwhile, all frontline staff and some patients from the NKF Dialysis Centre in Boon Keng have been placed on quarantine, following the announcement of three new Covid-19 cases linked to the cluster on Monday. The three patients who tested positive are in stable condition and not in the intensive care unit.

In non-Covid-19 news, a report by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change revealed that a severe cut in greenhouse gas emissions is necessary to slow down the pace of global warming. However, it will not stop prolonged heat waves, weather extremes, and rising sea levels from happening as global warming is expected to rise by 1.5 deg C above pre-industrial temperatures.

Climate change editor David Fogarty weighs in on how rising temperatures will impact Singapore.