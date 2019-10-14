The Big Story: LTA's $1 billion deficit in bus contracts, and aftermath of Japan's deadly Typhoon Hagibis

SINGAPORE - Catch up with the hottest topics on The Straits Times' weekday talk show.

The Big Story, broadcast every weekday at 5.30pm on Facebook and YouTube, has reporters and senior editors discussing the top stories of the day, in the heart of the newsroom.

On Monday's (Oct 14) episode, senior transport correspondent Christopher Tan will discuss how the Land Transport Authority incurred a $1 billion deficit in bus contracts, whether changes will be made to the existing bus contracts, and what this means for commuters.

Next, Japan correspondent Walter Sim will talk about how Japan is dealing with the aftermath of Typhoon Hagibis.

He will also share how the Japanese have displayed civic mindedness and resilience in the disaster.

Journalist Fabian Koh will end the show with a discussion on the lengths people will take to evade the tax collector, and what the tax investigators do all in a day's work.

