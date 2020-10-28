The Big Story: LTA releases report on Oct 14 three-line MRT breakdown

SINGAPORE - Catch up on the hottest topics on The Straits Times' weekday talk show.

The Big Story, broadcast every weekday at 5.30pm on Facebook and YouTube, has reporters and senior editors discussing the top stories of the day.

The show is helmed by multimedia correspondent Hairianto Diman and assistant video editor Olivia Quay, and airs live from ST's digital studio.

On Wednesday (Oct 28), the Land Transport Authority (LTA) released its report on the Oct 14 MRT power disruption, which affected the North-South, East-West and Circle Lines.

Investigations revealed that the incident was caused by the occurrence of concurrent faults.

We will speak to deputy news editor Royston Sim on the details of the report, and whether the measures taken by the train operators will be sufficient to avoid future incidents.

Meanwhile, Malaysia's King has repeated his call for MPs to "give fulsome support" for the upcoming Budget 2021 that is set to be tabled on Nov 6.

This comes amid Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin receiving the continued backing of Umno.

However, Umno sources noted that the support is conditional on concessions.

Regional correspondent Leslie Lopez, who has been working the ground in Malaysia, will share more on the latest situation.