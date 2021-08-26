The Big Story: Longer wait for flats in 5 BTO projects after contractor goes bust

SINGAPORE - Catch up on the hottest topics on The Straits Times' weekday talk show.

The Big Story, broadcast every weekday at 5.30pm on Facebook and YouTube, has reporters and senior editors discussing the top stories of the day.

The show is helmed by multimedia correspondent Hairianto Diman and assistant video editor Olivia Quay, and airs live from ST's digital studio.

Five BTO projects in Bukit Batok, Clementi, Bukit Panjang and Woodlands will be further delayed as the main contractor for these projects has gone bust.

Sky Vista @ Bukit Batok, Senja Heights and Senja Ridges in Bukit Panjang, and Marsiling Grove in Woodlands have been affected.

The fifth one is West Coast Parkview in Clementi, located opposite West Coast Park. This serves as one of the Selective En bloc Redevelopment Scheme or Sers replacement sites for residents in Blocks 513 to 520 West Coast Road.

There are a total of 2,982 units in the five projects.

Meanwhile, a pilot facility to allow for international business meetings amid the pandemic has been converted into a facility to house Covid-19 patients instead.

The Straits Times understands that Connect@Changi is now a community care facility. Such facilities house people who test positive for Covid-19 but have mild symptoms and lower risk factors.

The facility is located at Hall 7 and 8 of the Singapore Expo.

Journalist Toh Ting Wei shares more.

In this week's Life Picks, food correspondent Eunice Quek recommends food places to visit along the new Thomson-East Coast Line 2, while journalist Toh Wen Li shares more on places to visit and activities to do in Germany.