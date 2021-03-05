The Big Story: Longer jail terms for sex crimes; offender's qualifications shouldn't matter

SINGAPORE - Catch up on the hottest topics on The Straits Times' weekday talk show.

The Big Story, broadcast every weekday at 5.30pm on Facebook and YouTube, has reporters and senior editors discussing the top stories of the day.

The show is helmed by assistant video editor Olivia Quay, and airs live from ST's digital studio.

In Parliament, Law and Home Affairs Minister K. Shanmugam announced an increase in the maximum penalties for three sexual offences, following public uproar over the sentences imposed in several cases in recent years.

During the debate on the health ministry's budget, Senior Minister of State for Health Koh Poh Koon said medical subsidies at acute hospitals will be revamped by mid-2022, based on per capita household income instead of an individual's income.

Transport Minister Ong Ye Kung said during the debate on his ministry's budget that Singapore's aviation sector will see some recovery this year as some countries reopen their borders, but it will not be realistic to expect a "V-shape" rebound.

He proposed four ways that the Government will look to replace quarantine and stay-home notice requirements. These include "bubble wrapping" travellers to keep them away from the community and studying the implications of Covid-19 vaccinations.

Meanwhile, in response to parliamentary questions on how Asean plans to address the political crisis in Myanmar, Foreign Affairs Minister Vivian Balakrishnan said there is a limit to how far external pressures will be brought to bear.

Indochina bureau chief Tan Hui Yee shares how the Myanmar military is reacting to external pressures and what to expect in the days ahead.

We also share other Parliament highlights and news in Singapore.