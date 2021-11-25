The Big Story: Long waits as travellers rush to book S'pore-Malaysia land VTL bus tickets

Catch up on the hottest topics on The Big Story, The Straits Times' weekday online news programme.

The first day of bookings for quarantine-free travel between Singapore and Malaysia via the Causeway saw a crushing demand for tickets, with travellers having problems accessing the booking systems of the two bus service operators.

Checks on the website of Singapore bus company Transtar Travel also showed that tickets were sold out within 20 minutes of going on sale at 8am.

Journalist Ang Qing shares more on the issues encountered on Thursday (Nov 25) morning.

Also as at Thursday morning, DBS Bank users were still unable to make transactions on the bank's website and mobile app. It marks the third consecutive day that DBS is facing disruptions, making this its worst outage since 2010 when a major systems failure took down all its consumer and business banking services.

Journalist Rei Kurohi explains the severity of this incident and the repercussions DBS could face.

Meanwhile, this week's Life Picks highlights two new releases on the big screen. Film correspondent John Lui talks about The Rescue, a National Geographic documentary on the 2018 mission to rescue 12 boys and their football coach from a flooded cave in northern Thailand.

Journalist Jan Lee gives her take on the biopic Anita, which has model-actress Louise Wong portraying the legendary Cantopop singer Anita Mui.