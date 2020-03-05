The Big Story: Long-term battle with coronavirus; push for greener transport; is US response to Covid-19 enough?

SINGAPORE - Catch up with the hottest topics on The Straits Times' (ST) weekday talk show.

On Thursday's episode (March 5), senior transport correspondent Christopher Tan talks about the push for cleaner and greener transport, as announced in Parliament.

Senior health correspondent Salma Khalik then discusses the new measures on sugary drinks, which are part of the war against diabetes.

We then speak to US bureau chief Nirmal Ghosh as the Covid-19 situation escalates in the US, with Congress announcing a deal to provide more than US$8 billion to fight the outbreak.

In Singapore, Health Minister Gan Kim Yong warns that Singapore needs to prepare to live with the coronavirus for the long-term, and brace itself for more cases.

Multimedia correspondent Hairianto Diman then takes a closer look at an initiative to distribute 4,000 sanitisers to foreign workers at Leo dormitory.

