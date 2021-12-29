The Big Story: Loh Kean Yew receives hero's welcome at Singapore Sports School

SINGAPORE - Catch the latest news video reports on The Big Story, The Straits Times' weekday online news programme.

Badminton world champion Loh Kean Yew received a hero's welcome when he visited his alma mater, the Singapore Sports School, on Wednesday (Dec 29).

The national shuttler paid a visit to the school, where he spent a number of years as a student-athlete under a scholarship.

And in a lovely gesture, Loh gave his championship winning shirt to the school. It was the one he wore when he beat India's Kidambi Srikanth on Dec 19 to become the first Singaporean to win the BWF World Championship title.

Meanwhile, more than half of Primary 4 to 6 pupils have booked their Covid-19 vaccination appointments since the slots opened up last week.

Of these, several thousands have already received their first dose in the past two days.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, Education Minister Chan Chun Sing said: "I understand that many parents are hoping to secure the Friday to Sunday slots. I would encourage parents to consider booking an appointment on Mondays to Thursdays as well, so that you can register as early as possible."

Separately, The Straits Times has raised $21,564 in its first-ever non-fungible token auction held from last Wednesday to Tuesday on the digital platform Blockchain For Good. The platform is a corporate social responsibility initiative of the Blockchain Association Singapore, created in partnership with Drew & Napier.

The amount, before deducting any transaction costs, will be donated to The Straits Times School Pocket Money Fund.

The column "Own a piece of the metaverse" by ST's opinion editor Grace Ho drew the highest bid amount of $10,000.

Grace tells The Big Story about the process of running the auction.

And in this week's Living Well segment, multimedia journalist Gregory Loo looks at the special relationship between guide dogs and their handlers.