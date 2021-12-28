The Big Story: Lions winger Faris Ramli on his penalty miss in Suzuki Cup semis

SINGAPORE - Catch the latest news video reports on The Big Story, The Straits Times' weekday online news programme.

In an interview with The Straits Times on Tuesday (Dec 28), national football player Faris Ramli recounted the moment when he missed the penalty kick in the AFF Suzuki Cup semi-finals last Saturday.

Earlier, the national football team was treated to a guard of honour at the Jalan Besar Stadium, comprising Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Edwin Tong and the Football Association of Singapore (FAS) executive committee.

In his speech, Mr Tong thanked the Lions for inspiring a "whole new generation" of football fans in Singapore, and for showing them "the power of possible".

In other local news, discount schemes for seniors and low-income families will be extended by a year at all its supermarkets, FairPrice said on Tuesday.

The schemes cover all Pioneer Generation (PG) and Merdeka Generation (MG) seniors, as well as Community Health Assist Scheme (Chas) blue cardholders who currently enjoy a 3 per cent discount when they shop at the supermarkets or Unity pharmacies on specific days of the week.

The extensions are estimated to result in more than $11 million in savings for customers, and will last till Dec 31 next year.

Also on the show, news editor Karamjit Kaur shares more about The Straits Times' Singaporean of the Year 2021. She talks about the selection process and the prizes that the winner will walk away with.