The Big Story: Life under Wuhan lockdown, PM Lee visits NCID and how to wear masks correctly

Friday's (Jan 31) episode begins with an ST exclusive where Hairianto talks to an Australian, Daniel Ou Yang, who is currently caught in the Wuhan lockdown, about the situation in the central Chinese city that used to be buzzing with activities.

Next, multimedia journalist Rachel Quek shares more on Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong's visit to the National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID).

Lastly, senior correspondent Joyce Teo talks about the different types of masks and the correct way to wear them.

