The Big Story: Lessons learnt from coronavirus pandemic; Malaysia's lockdown likely to be extended

On Tuesday's episode (March 24), we look at the coronavirus pandemic's economic impact on countries all over the world. Associate Editor Ravi Velloor shares his thoughts on the fallout and recovery.

Looking at the situation in Malaysia, the country will decide next week whether its two-week restricted movement order (RMO) to contain the coronavirus outbreak needs to be extended beyond the end of the month. Malaysia Bureau Chief Shannon Teoh discusses the likelihood of an extension and the possible impact on the country and its people.

Topics covered in previous episodes include an exclusive interview with three Singaporean students in Manchester about their plans to return home after the Education Ministry issued a directive recalling all overseas students at institutes of higher learning as well as a Covid-19 patient in an isolation ward.