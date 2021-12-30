The Big Story: Le Le, first panda cub born in S'pore, makes public debut

SINGAPORE - Catch the latest news video reports on The Big Story, The Straits Times' weekday online news programme.

Finance Minister Lawrence Wong will deliver his first Budget speech in Parliament on Feb 18 next year.

The Finance Ministry also said it is partnering the People's Association and its grassroots organisations in their virtual Ask Kopi Kakis #shareyourviews engagement platforms to seek public views and suggestions.

The public may provide feedback via the Budget website, Reach's Budget website, Reach's Facebook and Instagram, as well as the #shareyourviews webpage.

Associate editor Vikram Khanna shares his thoughts on on what to look out for in Budget 2022.

Meanwhile, Le Le, the first panda cub born in Singapore, made his public debut on Thursday (Dec 30) in his new glass-fronted nursery at the Giant Panda Forest at River Wonders.

Mr Hong Xiaoyong, China's ambassador to Singapore, and Mr Tan Chuan-Jin, Deputy Chairman of Mandai Park Holdings, were among the first visitors.

The public can view the cub twice a day, at about 10.30am and 3.30pm. Each viewing session will last 20 to 30 minutes, said Mandai Wildlife Group.

Separately, OnlyFans user Titus Low was charged on Thursday with two counts of transmitting obscene materials by electronic means. He was also handed a charge under the Criminal Procedure Code as he had allegedly failed to comply with a police order not to access his OnlyFans account.

The Singaporean, who is known for his sexually explicit videos on OnlyFans - a site where members can share adult content - is believed to be the platform's first content creator here to be prosecuted for transmitting obscene materials on it.

And don't miss this week's Life Picks. Food correspondent Eunice Quek recommends unique coffee brew mixes to check out at Guerilla Coffee, while correspondent Benson Ang shares more about music offerings from K-pop band ONF. Journalist Toh Wen Li also has recommendations on which shows to catch at the M1 Singapore Fringe Festival.