The Big Story: Lawrence Wong promoted to Deputy Prime Minister as part of S'pore Cabinet changes

Finance Minister Lawrence Wong will assume the role of Deputy Prime Minister with effect from June 13. The Prime Minister's Office announced this promotion on Monday (June 6), as well as other changes to Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong's Cabinet.

It comes two months after Mr Wong, 49, was endorsed by his peers as the leader of the People's Action Party's fourth-generation team.

The Straits Times' Opinion editor Grace Ho discusses these developments.

In other local news, the Urban Redevelopment Authority has unveiled Singapore's latest long-term plan review. It includes building public housing at the residential estates of Bayshore and around Upper Changi MRT station.

The move is part of a broader plan to add homes closer to jobs and have a greater mix of public and private housing islandwide.

Mr Nicholas Mak, head of research and consultancy at ERA Real Estate, shares his take on the choice of areas identified for a public-private housing mix. He also discusses the pros and cons of this move.

Separately, a man who transited through Singapore on his way to Australia tests positive for monkeypox. The traveller from Barcelona transited at Changi Airport on June 2. This is the first case of monkeypox since 2019, when a 38-year-old Nigerian man arrived in Singapore on April 28, and tested positive for the disease shortly after on May 8.