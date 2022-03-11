The Big Story: Law allowing Covid-19 control measures extended to 2023

Catch the latest news video reports on The Big Story, The Straits Times' weekday online news programme.

The law allowing the authorities to impose Covid-19 control measures, such as to prohibit social gatherings, has been extended by one year and is now set to lapse on April 8, 2023.

The amendment to Part 7 of the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) Act will allow the Government to remain nimble and adaptable to the evolving pandemic situation and face any possible new variants, Senior Minister of State for Health Koh Poh Koon told Parliament on Friday (March 11).

"If Covid-19 ceases to be a threat before the end of this one year, regulations can be repealed and Part 7 can be allowed to lapse," he said.

Meanwhile, Parliament has approved the Government's $109 billion spending plans for the coming financial year after over 73 hours of debate, where 66 MPs spoke on the Budget statement itself. There were also 639 cuts - short speeches - filed in the debate on the ministries' budgets.

Some of the hotly debated topics included the upcoming goods and services tax rate increase, as well as the measures around foreign manpower.

Separately, the popular and iconic Ramadan bazaar in Geylang Serai will make a comeback this year, having been cancelled the previous two years due to Covid-19.

In tender documents seen by ST, the People's Association (PA) said it is calling for tenders for a "Geylang Serai Hari Raya Shopping Experience 2022" that will run from April 2 to May 2 - the length of the fasting month of Ramadan this year.

In other headlines, China's daily Covid-19 cases have exceeded 1,000 for the first time in two years. This comes as the highly infectious Omicron variant spawns outbreaks at a scale only seen at the peak of the initial Wuhan outbreak.

And don't miss this week's Asian Insider segment. South Korea correspondent Chang May Choon discusses the recent presidential election that saw a conservative candidate elected as the country's new leader.