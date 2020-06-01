The Big Story: Last day of circuit breaker; two-thirds of working S'poreans do not have savings to last more than six months

SINGAPORE - Catch up on the hottest topics on The Straits Times' weekday talk show.

The Big Story, broadcast every weekday at 5.30pm on Facebook and YouTube, has reporters and senior editors discussing the top stories of the day, in the heart of the newsroom.

The show is helmed by multimedia correspondent Hairianto Diman and assistant video editor Olivia Quay, and airs live from ST's digital studio.

Singapore's circuit breaker officially ends on Monday (June 1), with phase 1 of the nation's safe reopening starting on Tuesday.

We speak to epidemiologist and mathematical modeller, Dr Hannah Clapham of Saw Swee Hock School of Public Health at the National University of Singapore (NUS), on the possible challenges in trying to stabilise the number of community cases as Singapore reopens.

We then talk to Mr Vasu Menon, OCBC Bank's executive director of investment strategy, on a survey which found that two-thirds of working Singaporeans and Permanent Residents did not have enough savings to last them beyond six months.

We round up the episode with an interview with journalist David Sun on multi-stage fraud schemes, dubbed the Rabbit Hole, where fraudsters use local brands and celebrities as clickbait to steal personal data.

