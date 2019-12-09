The Big Story: Largest Hong Kong protest in months, South-east Asia's meth menace, and will Schooling be ready for Tokyo 2020

SINGAPORE - Catch up with the hottest topics on The Straits Times' weekday talk show.

The Big Story, broadcast every weekday at 5.30pm on Facebook and YouTube, has reporters and senior editors discussing the top stories of the day, in the heart of the newsroom.

Helmed by multimedia correspondent Dylan Ang, the episode airs live from ST's digital studio.

In Monday's (Dec 9) episode, East Asia editor Goh Sui Noi will talk about the biggest turnout for a protest in Hong Kong in months, and what this means for the city.

Journalist Tan Tam Mei and Multimedia Journalist Azim Azman will then talk about ST's special report on meth in South-east Asia.

Lastly, assistant sports editor Low Lin Fhoong will discuss swimmer Joseph Schooling's performance in the SEA Games, and whether he will be ready for Tokyo 2020.

In #WhatsTrending, multimedia journalist Kimberly Jow will talk about the stories trending online.

In Monday's segment, she will talk about Hong Kong protest memes, a graffiti art shop, and SEA Games updates on Singapore's athletes.

Topics covered in previous episodes of The Big Story include the Cross Island Line's rail tunnel, chaos at Malaysia's Parti Keadilan Rakyat youth meeting, and three memorable dishes of 2019.