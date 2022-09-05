The Big Story: Larger flats in mature estates popular in August BTO launch

Catch the latest news reports on The Big Story, The Straits Times' weekday online news programme.

Larger flats in the mature estates of Ang Mo Kio and Tampines were the most popular in the August Build-to-Order (BTO) sales exercise.

Senior vice-president of research and analytics at OrangeTee and Tie, Christine Sun, discussed some of the trends with The Straits Times and explained some of the reasons behind the high demand.

In international news, Canadian Police are hunting for two suspects involved in a stabbing spree that has left 10 people dead and at least 15 others wounded.

The stabbings which took place across 13 locations in the Saskatchewan province is among the deadliest mass killings in modern Canadian history.

The suspects, Damien Sanderson and Myles Sanderson are on the run and there are no further details on the motive of the crimes.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has called the attacks "horrific and heartbreaking".