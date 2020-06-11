The Big Story: Labour chief Ng Chee Meng on S'pore's employment future amid Covid-19

SINGAPORE - Catch up on the hottest topics on The Straits Times' weekday talk show.

The Big Story, broadcast every weekday at 5.30pm on Facebook and YouTube, has reporters and senior editors discussing the top stories of the day, in the heart of the newsroom.

The show is helmed by multimedia correspondent Hairianto Diman and assistant video editor Olivia Quay, and airs live from ST's digital studio.

On Thursday's (June 11) episode, we bring you a one-on-one interview with NTUC secretary-general Ng Chee Meng on the future of employment in Singapore. Some 100,000 Singapore residents are expected to be unemployed this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The interview will be conducted by assistant political editor Lim Yan Liang.

Mr Ng also talks about his biggest worries as labour chief, and weighs in on what is at stake for NTUC and workers at the next general election.

Topics covered in previous episodes of The Big Story include Singapore's efforts to ramp up Covid-19 testing, and the development of a multilingual AI chatbot to monitor migrant workers' health.