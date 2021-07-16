The Big Story: KTV cluster grows to 120 Covid-19 cases

SINGAPORE - Catch up on the hottest topics on The Straits Times' weekday talk show.

The Big Story, broadcast every weekday at 5.30pm on Facebook and YouTube, has reporters and senior editors discussing the top stories of the day. The show is helmed by multimedia correspondent Hairianto Diman and assistant video editor Olivia Quay, and airs live from ST's digital studio.

Singapore reported 61 new Covid-19 cases as of noon on Friday (July 16). Fifty-three were locally transmitted, with 32 belonging to the growing KTV cluster - bringing its total to 120 cases. The remaining eight cases are imported.

On Friday, the multi-ministry task force announced tighter measures as local cases are on the rise.

Over 400 nightlife establishments that have pivoted their businesses to F&B outlets have suspended operations till July 30. Singapore Nightlife Business Association vice-president Nasen Thiagarajan shares his thoughts on the recent developments.

Also on the show, AI Singapore has launched a $700,000 competition, which will see participants given videos before building AI models that can estimate the probability that a given video is fake. AI Singapore executive chairman, Professor Ho Teck Hua, shares more.

We will also share the latest news from Singapore and around the world.