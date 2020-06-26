The Big Story: Khaw Boon Wan retires from politics; PAP, WP, PSP unveil candidates for GE2020

SINGAPORE - Catch up on the hottest topics on The Straits Times' weekday talk show.

The Big Story, broadcast every weekday at 5.30pm on Facebook and YouTube, has reporters and senior editors discussing the top stories of the day, in the heart of the newsroom.

The show is helmed by multimedia correspondent Hairianto Diman and assistant video editor Olivia Quay, and airs live from ST's digital studio.

On Friday (June 26), we will look at Transport Minister Khaw Boon Wan's retirement from politics after 19 years.

In a valedictory letter released to the media, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong thanked Mr Khaw, who is also Coordinating Minister for Infrastructure, for his lifetime of public service to Singapore.

Meanwhile, the People's Action Party (PAP) announced its final batch of candidates for this election. In total, PAP will be fielding 27 new candidates in the 2020 General Election.

The Workers' Party also unveiled five more candidates, and confirmed its slate contesting Aljunied GRC.

The Progress Singapore Party (PSP) unveiled its final round of six candidates, bringing the total number of candidates to 24.

Deputy political editor Royston Sim weighs in on the new candidates for all the parties.

We then speak to sports correspondent David Lee on Liverpool winning the English Premier League title after 30 years.

We also bring to you highlights of an interview with Senior Minister of State for Trade and Industry Chee Hong Tat on the nation's digitalisation journey.

Topics covered in previous episodes of The Big Story include the announcement of the 2020 General Election and the cancellation of this year's F1 Singapore Grand Prix.