The Big Story: Keeping workers employed with over $21.5b paid out under Jobs Support Scheme

SINGAPORE - Catch up on the hottest topics on The Straits Times' weekday talk show.

The Big Story, broadcast every weekday at 5.30pm on Facebook and YouTube, has reporters and senior editors discussing the top stories of the day.

The show is helmed by multimedia correspondent Hairianto Diman and assistant video editor Olivia Quay, and airs live from ST's digital studio.

Over $5.5 billion under the Jobs Support Scheme (JSS) will be paid out to more than 140,000 employers from Oct 29, to help them retain their workers amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

With this latest round of payouts, the total amount disbursed under the scheme will exceed $21.5 billion.

We will speak to the chief executive officer of the Singapore Business Federation, Mr Ho Meng Kit, on the extent to which the scheme has helped businesses.

Meanwhile, even before the Covid-19 pandemic, certain jobs have been considered more vulnerable to automation.

Invest editor Tan Ooi Boon will give his take on how workers can future-proof their job.

We will also share the latest news in Singapore and around the world.