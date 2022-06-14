The Big Story: Kampung and black chicken to return to Singapore wet markets

Catch the latest news reports on The Big Story, The Straits Times' weekday online news programme.

Malaysia has partially lifted its ban on chicken exports, allowing poultry producers and importers in Singapore to bring in live kampung chickens from across the Causeway.

According to importer Kee Song Food, the Malaysian authorities allowed the company to resume importing live kampung chickens on Tuesday (June 14). It will also start bringing in black chicken from Malaysia from Saturday (June 18).

Journalist Melissa Heng discusses the developments.

Separately, Disney-Pixar animated film Lightyear, which has been banned in several countries over a same-sex kiss scene, will be screened in Singapore with a NC16 rating, said the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) on Tuesday.

It noted that the film, which contains depictions of a female lead character and her partner starting a family and sharing a kiss, is the first commercial children's animation to feature overt homosexual depictions.

This warrants a higher rating, the IMDA said, adding it requested that Disney consider a dual rating release under the Simultaneous Rating Release mechanism, it added.

South-east Asian e-commerce giant Shopee will lay off some workers in its ShopeeFood and ShopeePay teams in the region.

It will also let go part of its teams in Mexico, Argentina and Chile, as well as a cross-border team supporting the market in Spain, according to an internal memo seen by The Straits Times on Tuesday.

In the memo sent late on Monday, Shopee chief executive Chris Feng said it is "making some adjustments to optimise our operations in certain segments and markets".