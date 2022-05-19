The Big Story: Joseph Schooling calls for 'national dialogue' on expectations placed on athletes serving NS

Catch the latest news reports on The Big Story, The Straits Times' weekday online news programme.

Swimmer Joseph Schooling on Wednesday (May 18) called for a "national dialogue" on national service (NS), highlighting the need to manage the expectations of athletes who are undergoing NS.

Responding to The Straits Times' question on how he has been juggling NS and swimming, Schooling said: "As a swimmer, it's pretty challenging to be stuck in the middle of what the nation expects you to be... versus the things that you can commit to in terms of training requirements or the time needed to do the things that you need to do."

Sports editor Lee Yulin joins the programme to share her thoughts on Schooling's comments.

Separately, Singapore's central bank estimates that there will be more than 9,400 new jobs on offer in the financial sector this year, with about a third of them in technology.

Monetary Authority of Singapore chief Ravi Menon on Thursday said that of the more than 3,000 jobs in tech, 700 will be roles for software developers and engineers.

In other news, the Food Services Industry Transformation Map 2025 was announced by Trade and Industry Minister Gan Kim Yong on Thursday morning at Restaurant Asia 2022, a three-day food and beverage symposium and trade show.

Among the targets that it aims to achieve in the coming years are getting food businesses to find new revenue streams and grooming home-grown brands that can go regional.

Mr Keith Chua, vice president of the Restaurant Association of Singapore, discusses how the F&B sector is coping as Singapore emerges from the pandemic.

And don't miss this week's Life Picks.

Film correspondent John Lui reviews the highly anticipated movie Top Gun: Maverick, which is opening on May 25, while STFood online editor Hedy Khoo shares budget-friendly recipes.