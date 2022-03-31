The Big Story: Johor businesses set for revival as S'pore-Malaysia land borders reopen

Catch the latest news video reports on The Big Story, The Straits Times’ weekday online news programme.

Ahead of the reopening of land crossings between Singapore and Malaysia on Friday (April 1), businesses and workers in Johor are gearing up for an economic revival.

Malaysia correspondent Ram Anand joins The Big Story from Johor Baru to discuss this development.

In Singapore news, most households will pay higher electricity bills for the next three months, with the electricity tariff for the next quarter going up by about 10 per cent.

According to SP Group, the increase is mainly due to a spike in global energy costs brought about by surging oil and gas prices and the conflict in Ukraine.

Journalist Ang Qing discusses how this will impact consumers in the short-term.

Meanwhile, about 950,000 lower- and middle-income households living in Housing Board flats will receive their quarterly Goods and Services Tax Voucher’s U-Save rebates in April, the first payout of the fiscal year.

The total rebates each eligible household will receive in FY2022 range from $440 to $760, depending on HDB flat type.

In this week’s Life Picks, journalist Jan Lee dissects the second season of the Regency-era drama Bridgerton, which was released on March 25.

The show’s premiere weekend set a new record for Netflix. It was the most-watched English language series on the platform, with viewers watching 193 million hours of it.