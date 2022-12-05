The Big Story: Japan, South Korea take on illustrious rivals for shot at World Cup quarter-finals

For the first time, Asia could have two teams in the quarter-finals of a World Cup.
Cheow Sue-Ann
Updated
Published
55 min ago

Catch the latest news reports on The Big Story, The Straits Times’ weekday online news programme.

For the first time, Asia could have two teams in the quarter-finals of a World Cup. On Monday, Japan take on Croatia, beaten finalists in 2018, before South Korea attempt to tame record five-time champions Brazil, in back-to-back round-of-16 ties.

Sports correspondent Sazali Abdul Aziz joins the show from Qatar to give his take on the matches.

In other stories, The Land Transport Authority has awarded a $758 million contract to design and build a 5km tunnel for the second phase of the Cross Island MRT Line (CRL), 2km of which will pass beneath the Central Catchment Nature Reserve.

A joint venture between Obayashi Corp and Shanghai Tunnel Engineering Co (Singapore) will construct the 5km tunnel between Fairways Drive and Sin Ming Walk.

It also gave out a separate $496 million contract for Punggol interchange station under the CRL Punggol extension. Construction firm Woh Hup will build the CRL Punggol Interchange station, which is located in Punggol Central.

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2022 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top