The Big Story: Japan and Hong Kong to ease Covid-19 travel restrictions

Japan and Hong Kong, two popular holiday destinations for Singapore travellers, are set to ease their Covid-19 border restrictions.

Japan will abolish restrictions from Oct 11, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said in New York, in a move that looks set to revive the tourism industry.

Individual visitors will be allowed to enter, and Japan will reinstate visa waivers, Mr Kishida said at a press conference on Thursday in New York. The cap on daily arrivals in Japan will also end, he said.

Japan's move to scrap most restrictions on foreign tourists comes as the country's deadliest wave of the pandemic recedes.

It also coincides with the yen slumping to its lowest levels against the dollar in almost a quarter of a century, making the archipelago an inexpensive, attractive destination for visitors from overseas.

ST's Japan correspondent Walter Sim joins the programme to discuss reactions to the announcement. He also explains what Singaporeans can expect when they visit Japan.

Elsewhere, Hong Kong is also ending mandatory hotel quarantine for overseas arrivals after more than two years.

Incoming travellers will only be required to go through a period of home medical surveillance.

This move marks the the lifting of one of the world's toughest pandemic-control regimes.