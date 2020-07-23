The Big Story: Is the pandan-smelling tap water safe?; GSS returns virtually on Sept 9

SINGAPORE - Catch up on the hottest topics on The Straits Times' weekday talk show.

The Big Story, broadcast every weekday at 5.30pm on Facebook and YouTube, has reporters and senior editors discussing the top stories of the day in the heart of the newsroom.

The show is helmed by multimedia correspondent Hairianto Diman and assistant video editor Olivia Quay, and airs live from ST's digital studio.

On Thursday's episode (July 23), we speak to the executive director of the Nanyang Environment and Water Research Institute at Nanyang Technological Institute, Professor Shane Snyder, on whether there is cause for concern in our local water after some households reported a pandan smell in their boiled tap water.

Meanwhile, the annual Great Singapore Sale is back but will be an online affair from Sept 9 to Oct 10 this year.

We talk to the vice-chairman of the eGSS organising committee, Mr Joshua Koh, on the challenges in organising the event amid a pandemic.

He also weighs in on whether he foresees a lower participation rate, with people possibly being more conservative in spending due to the bad economic climate.

Topics covered in previous episodes of The Big Story include the Covid-19 situation in Hong Kong and the outcome of this year's general election.