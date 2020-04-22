The Big Story: Is Singapore's Covid-19 circuit breaker extension necessary?

SINGAPORE - Join The Straits Times' senior health correspondent Salma Khalik and a panel of Singapore's top infectious diseases experts in an exclusive interview on whether the circuit breaker is helping to stop the chain of Covid-19 transmissions here.

The panel includes Professor Leo Yee Sin, executive director of the National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID), Professor Teo Yik Ying, dean of the Saw Swee Hock School of Public Health at the National University of Singapore (NUS), and Professor Dale Fisher, a senior infectious diseases expert at the National University Hospital (NUH).

They will discuss the extension of the circuit breaker to June 1 and the tightening of existing measures until May 4. They will also talk about whether mandatory mask-wearing could have helped if it were implemented from the start of the outbreak, and the high number of cases in foreign worker dormitories.

The interview is a special episode of The Big Story, a news talk show broadcast every weekday at 5.30pm on Facebook and YouTube.

Topics covered in previous episodes include Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong's address to the nation on the extension of the circuit breaker and Singapore's $48 billion Resilience Budget to combat the impact of Covid-19.

