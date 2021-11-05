The Big Story: Is Singapore turning the corner on current Covid-19 wave?

Catch up on the hottest topics on The Big Story, The Straits Times' weekday online news programme.

The Covid-19 weekly infection growth rate dipped to 0.93 on Thursday (Nov 4), down from 0.96 on Wednesday, said the Ministry of Health.

This is the second day in a row it has dropped below one since MOH started reporting the figure.

Finance Minister Lawrence Wong said last month that if this rate falls below 1, people from the same household may be allowed to dine out in groups of up to five. Mr Wong is also co-chair of the multi-ministry task force on Covid-19.

Another condition was that the hospital situation remains stable, especially in ICUs.

Associate Professor Alex Cook, vice-dean of research at the Saw Swee Hock School of Public Health at the National University of Singapore offers an assessment of Singapore's current Covid-19 situation.

Meanwhile, concerns about safety have emerged after frequent mudslides off the face of a cliff at Bukit Batok Nature Park were spotted by parkgoers and residents in the vicinity.

When ST visited the park at around 11.30am on Friday, there was a pile of sand-coloured mud at the foot of the cliff, which used to be part of a quarry.

Separately, as young people take to the streets in Glasgow on Friday to mark Youth Day at the COP26 climate summit, youth in Singapore are also making their demands for climate action heard.

A group of young people here have released a statement of 18 recommendations on how the Republic can be made more liveable for future generations.

Science and environment correspondent Audrey Tan, who is currently in Glasgow, shares more.

Also on the show, sports correspondent David Lee weighs in on this weekend's Manchester United-Manchester City clash.