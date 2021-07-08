The Big Story: Is Malaysia PM Muhyiddin's administration on the brink of collapse?

SINGAPORE - Catch up on the hottest topics on The Straits Times' weekday talk show.

The Big Story, broadcast every weekday at 5.30pm on Facebook and YouTube, has reporters and senior editors discussing the top stories of the day. The show is helmed by multimedia correspondent Hairianto Diman and assistant video editor Olivia Quay, and airs live from ST's digital studio.

There is political uncertainty in Malaysia as Umno - the biggest party in the country's ruling pact Perikatan Nasional - on Wednesday (July 7) resolved to withdraw its support for Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin and called for his resignation.

The party said that he has failed to fulfil the conditions underlined by Umno when it backed him to become prime minister in March last year - namely, to spearhead economic recovery and effectively handle the Covid-19 pandemic.

Its president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi added that a new prime minister should be installed to manage the pandemic until an election can be called.

ST's Malaysia bureau chief Shannon Teoh discusses the latest developments.

Separately, there are 16 confirmed Covid-19 cases as at Thursday noon, of which three are locally transmitted and the rest imported. All but one of the imported cases were detected upon arrival. The remaining case developed Covid-19 during stay-home notice or isolation.

Meanwhile, as Singapore approaches its target of getting at least 50 per cent of its population fully vaccinated around end-July, the multi-ministry task force said rules could be further eased then if the Covid-19 situation also remains stable.

This comes as the World Health Organisation has urged "extreme caution" for countries considering the easing of restrictions, as high vaccination rates would not stop a rise in transmission.

Associate Professor Alex Cook, vice dean of research at NUS' Saw Swee Hock School of Public Health, outlines the risk assessment of each vaccination milestone.

And in this week's Life Picks, film correspondent John Lui reviews the highly anticipated Marvel's Black Widow film out in cinemas on Thursday, as Scarlett Johansson bids farewell to the character she's played since 2011.

We will also share the latest news from Singapore and around the world.