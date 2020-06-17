The Big Story: Integrating SafeEntry and TraceTogether; Beijing raises Covid-19 emergency response level

SINGAPORE - Catch up on the hottest topics on The Straits Times' weekday talk show.

The Big Story, broadcast every weekday at 5.30pm on Facebook and YouTube, has reporters and senior editors discussing the top stories of the day, in the heart of the newsroom.

The show is helmed by multimedia correspondent Hairianto Diman and assistant video editor Olivia Quay, and airs live from ST's digital studio.

On Wednesday's episode (June 17), we will speak to tech correspondent Yip Wai Yee on how the integration of the digital check-in system SafeEntry and contact tracing app TraceTogether can help bolster Singapore's contact tracing efforts.

China correspondent Elizabeth Law will then talk about the coronavirus situation in Beijing. The Chinese capital raised its Covid-19 emergency response to level two, the second-highest in a four-tiered system, following new infections reported on Wednesday.

Lastly, sports columnist Neil Humphreys will share more on what football fans can expect when the English Premier League returns on Wednesday.

Topics covered in previous episodes of The Big Story include the announcement of Singapore moving into phase two of its reopening, and the cancellation of this year's F1 Singapore Grand Prix.