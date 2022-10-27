The Big Story: Inflation in S’pore will stay high next year even as pace of economic growth slows: MAS

Catch the latest news reports on The Big Story, The Straits Times’ weekday online news programme.

Singapore is headed for a troubling year in which economic growth will slow while inflation will remain elevated, in part because wage increases are expected to continue.

Global prices may come off their recent peaks but inflation here will remain higher next year than the historical average, said the Monetary Authority of Singapore on Thursday in its biannual Macroeconomic Review.

Meanwhile, the pace of economic growth will slow further in 2023 as pent-up demand at home from economic reopening and external demand for Singapore’s key electronics exports fade.

Joining the programme to discuss what can be done to mitigate the rising cost of living in Singapore is associate professor in practice Terence Ho. He is from the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy at the National University of Singapore.