The Big Story: India's move to remove special status for disputed Kashmir and what you can do over the long weekend

SINGAPORE - Catch up with the hottest topics on The Straits Times' new weekday talk show.

The Big Story, broadcast every weekday at 5.30pm on Facebook and YouTube, has reporters and senior editors discussing the top stories of the day, in the heart of the newsroom.

In Tuesday's (Aug 6) episode, deputy foreign editor Bhagyashree Garekar talks about the move announced by the Indian government to scrap the special status for troubled Kashmir and what this means for the Kashmiris.

Assistant sports editor Low Lin Fhoong shares more about the updates to the Vision 2030 by Sport Singapore, which includes the development of the Kallang Alive precinct.

Journalist Jan Lee talks about the free programmes and activities to look forward to over the long National Day and Hari Raya Haji weekend, which include a concert at Gardens by the Bay featuring singers like Kit Chan, Rahimah Rahim and Aisyah Aziz.

Topics covered in previous episodes include the worsening political crisis in Hong Kong, the new details announced regarding the new PSLE scoring system, football stars who were in Singapore for the International Champions Cup, the change in Malaysia's voting age, the ST interactive graphic on National Day songs, and the impact of Google's Huawei ban on users.

Helmed by multimedia journalist Hairianto Diman, the episode airs live from ST's new digital studio.