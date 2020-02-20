The Big Story: Income inequality falls to 18-year low; Two passengers from coronavirus-hit cruise die; Plans to ensure business continuity

SINGAPORE - Catch up with the hottest topics on The Straits Times' (ST) weekday talk show.

The Big Story, broadcast every weekday at 5.30pm on Facebook and YouTube, has reporters and senior editors discussing the top stories of the day, in the heart of the newsroom.

Helmed by assistant video editor Olivia Quay, the show airs live from ST's digital studio. We kick off Thursday's episode (Feb 20) with correspondent Yuen Sin, who talks about income inequality in Singapore falling to its lowest in two decades.

China correspondent Elizabeth Law discusses China's changes to its diagnostic methods for the coronavirus, and news of the death of two passengers from the Diamond Princess cruise.

Lastly, correspondent Yip Wai Yee on how companies are adapting to the ongoing coronavirus situation.

Topics covered in previous episodes of The Big Story include the push to promote electric vehicles in Budget 2020, and Hong Kong's second coronavirus death.