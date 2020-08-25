The Big Story: Impact of Covid-19 on new Govt's agenda; Why are dorms seeing another wave of cases?

SINGAPORE - Catch up on the hottest topics on The Straits Times' weekday talk show.

The Big Story, broadcast every weekday at 5.30pm on Facebook and YouTube, has reporters and senior editors discussing the top stories of the day.

The show is helmed by multimedia correspondent Hairianto Diman and assistant video editor Olivia Quay, and airs live from ST's digital studio.

The Health, Education and Social and Family Development ministries will release their addenda following President Halimah Yacob's address on Monday night (Aug 24), outlining their key thrusts and what they are working on.

We will speak to political correspondent Linette Lai on the details of these addenda.

Another new Covid-19 cluster has been linked to a workers dormitory in Tuas, the third straight day a new dorm cluster has emerged after all dorms were declared virus-free as of last Wednesday.

We will talk to health economist Dr Phua Kai Hong from the Institute of Policy Studies at the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy on the possible gaps in the current procedures that could contribute to the resurgence, and how to strike the balance between risking another infection and allowing foreign workers to return to work.

