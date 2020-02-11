The Big Story: Impact of coronavirus outbreak on S'pore visitor arrivals; how to avoid infections; Health Ministry's contact tracing

SINGAPORE - Catch up with the hottest topics on The Straits Times' weekday talk show.

The Big Story, broadcast every weekday at 5.30pm on Facebook and YouTube, has reporters and senior editors discussing the top stories of the day, in the heart of the newsroom.

Helmed by assistant video editor Olivia Quay, the show airs live from ST's digital studio.

In Tuesday's episode (Feb 11), we talk about the Singapore Tourism Board's forecast that visitor arrivals will be down by about 20,000 a day amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Science and environment correspondent Audrey Tan will share some practical measures that people can do to fight the virus, including switching off the air-conditioner and opening the windows to cut infection risk.

Find out how the Health Ministry's contract tracing teams work in two shifts, seven days a week - to track down those who have had close contact with patients.

