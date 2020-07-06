The Big Story: 'I will see this through,' says PM Lee Hsien Loong on Covid-19 crisis at Fullerton rally

SINGAPORE - Catch up on the hottest topics on The Straits Times' (ST) weekday talk show.

The Big Story, broadcast every weekday at 5.30pm on Facebook and YouTube, has reporters and senior editors discussing the top stories of the day, in the heart of the newsroom.

The show is helmed by multimedia journalist Dylan Ang and assistant video editor Olivia Quay, and airs live from ST's digital studio.

On Monday's episode (July 6), we recap the People's Action Party's (PAP) iconic Lunchtime rally - also known as the Fullerton rally - which was held onlinethis year. In it, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said Singapore is at a critical moment as it tackles the challenges from Covid-19 and a weakened global economy, and needs a capable government with the full support of a united people to get through the crisis.

Meanwhile, with just a few days to go to Polling Day, candidates from various parties continued to be out and about, busy with campaigning. We share some of the highlights from the day's action.

We speak to deputy political editor Royston Sim on the significance of the day's top GE2020 stories.

Topics covered in previous episodes of The Big Story include DPM Heng calling for integrity regarding the "10m population" issue, and ESM Goh Chok Tong's retirement from politics.