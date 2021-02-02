The Big Story: 'I take full responsibility for this mistake' - Vivian Balakrishnan on TraceTogether data

SINGAPORE - Catch up on the hottest topics on The Straits Times' weekday talk show.

The Big Story, broadcast every weekday at 5.30pm on Facebook and YouTube, has reporters and senior editors discussing the top stories of the day.

The show is helmed by multimedia journalist Dylan Ang and airs live from ST's digital studio.

Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan has acknowledged the Government's error in not stating that TraceTogether data is not exempt from the Criminal Procedure Code. Dr Balakrishnan is also the Minister-in-charge of the Smart Nation initiative.

The Straits Times' Senior Political Correspondent Grace Ho shares more about the tabling of the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) (Amendment) Bill in Parliament on Tuesday (Feb 2).

Meanwhile, Covid-19 front-liners have collectively been named The Straits Times Singaporean of the Year for 2020. They are represented by NCID nurse clinician Abdul Wahab, swabber Benson Ng, Certis quarantine order supervisor Nigel Quek, Duke-NUS Medical School's Professor Ooi Eng Eong and NCID executive director Professor Leo Yee Sin.

In other news, Malaysia has extended its near-nationwide Movement Control Order for another two weeks until February 18. This comes as Covid-19 infection rates failed to drop since the reimposition of the curbs three weeks ago.