The Big Story: Hundreds bid final farewell to NSF firefighter at a ceremonial funeral in Mandai

Family members, friends and over 100 Singapore Civil Defence Force officers gathered at Mandai Crematorium to bid farewell to the firefighter who died battling a blaze at Henderson Road.

Full-time national serviceman Sergeant 1 Edward H. Go, who was accorded a ceremonial funeral, was earlier posthumously promoted from the rank of corporal.

Separately, with the World Cup semi-finals looming, sports correspondent Sazali Abdul Aziz joins the show from Qatar to assess the chances of the four teams left in the tournament. Will Croatia force Argentina to fight all the way? Is the French side too strong for Morocco?