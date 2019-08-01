The Big Story: Huawei ad under investigation and marriages, divorces on the decline

SINGAPORE - Catch up with the hottest topics on The Straits Times' (ST) new weekday talk show.

The Big Story, broadcast every weekday at 5.30pm on Facebook and YouTube, will have reporters and senior editors discussing the top stories of the day, in the heart of the newsroom.

On Thursday's (Aug 1) episode, journalist Tiffany Fumiko Tan talks about Huawei's $54 smartphone National Day promotion coming under probe for a potential breach of guidelines.

In another segment of the show, senior social affairs correspondent Theresa Tan discusses the statistics that show marriage and divorce on the decline in Singapore.

Topics covered in the first few episodes included the Singapore Red Cross data leak and how to practise good cyber hygiene, the impact of US-China's trade war on Singapore, WhatsApp's security flaw, Pakatan Harapan's report card, points made by several MPs on the issue of protection against sexual misconduct on campus, and the Committee of Inquiry's findings into the death of actor Aloysius Pang.

Helmed by multimedia journalist Kimberly Jow, the episode airs live from ST's digital studio.