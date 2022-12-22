The Big Story: HSA warns against use of rash cream after child who used product hospitalised

Catch the latest news reports on The Big Story, The Straits Times’ weekday online news programme.

The Health Sciences Authority (HSA) issued a statement on Thursday warning people against using a rash cream, after the product - Tao Ju Hui Yi Mei Li Shang Kou Hu Li Ruan Gao - was found to contain four potent medicinal ingredients, including two steroids.

This comes after a four-year-old child was hospitalised for upper respiratory tract infection. The child was also found to have developed symptoms of Cushing’s syndrome, such as excessive hair growth on the body and thinning of skin.

The cream had been used on the child regularly to treat a rash over the past four months. The child’s parents had purchased the product from a makeshift stall in Eunos that is no longer in business.

Separately, some bottles of carbonara mushroom sauce from the Prego brand have been recalled due to a manufacturing error after signs of spoilage were detected.