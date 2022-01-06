The Big Story: How will S'pore's Covid-19 curbs over Chinese New Year affect business at Chinese restaurants?

SINGAPORE - Catch the latest news video reports on The Big Story, The Straits Times' weekday online news programme.

With Singapore's Covid-19 rules set to remain in place through the Chinese New Year period, how will Chinese restaurant businesses be affected?

Mr Andrew Tjioe, president and chief executive of TungLok Group, shares his views with The Big Story.

Separately, for the sixth time in this pandemic, Temasek Foundation is offering every resident in Singapore a free reusable mask that is more breathable than standard N95 filters.

The masks can be collected from 10am next Monday (Jan 10) to 11.59pm on Jan 23 at #StayMasked vending machines.

In other headlines - Novak Djokovic's participation at the Australian Open remains in doubt.

The tennis superstar is holed up in a quarantine hotel in Melbourne, as his lawyers sought an urgent injunction to allow him to stay in the country. This comes after he was detained by officials at the border. The case has been adjourned until 10am local time on Monday.

And don't miss the first Life Picks segment of 2022. Journalist Jan Lee looks back at 2021's hits and misses on the silver screen, while senior food correspondent Wong Ah Yoke reviews a newly-opened European and Asian restaurant at Eu Tong Sen Street.