The Big Story: How will rising inflation hit household budgets in S'pore?

Catch the latest news video reports on The Big Story, The Straits Times' weekday online news programme.

Singapore's core consumer prices in May surged at the fastest rate in more than 13 years, led by the rising costs of food, electricity and gas.

Core inflation - which excludes accommodation and private transport costs - jumped to 3.6 per cent in May on a year-on-year basis, up from 3.3 per cent in April.

Ms Lee Ju Ye, an economist at Maybank Investment Banking Group, explains what this means for household budgets in the coming months, and whether Singapore is heading for a recession as prices continue to rise.

Separately, more workplace safety and health (WSH) personnel will need to be deployed on the ground, as Minister for Manpower Tan See Leng announced on Thursday (June 23) that his ministry is undertaking a review of current WSH requirements following a recent spate of workplace accidents and deaths.

At the same time, the Government will look at ways to more strongly penalise contractors with poor work practices, and give those with better safety records more business opportunities, he added.

In other headlines, five new Covid-19 joint testing and vaccination centres began operations on Thursday.

Located in Ang Mo Kio, Bukit Merah, Sengkang, Woodlands and Yishun, they bring the total number of such centres in Singapore to 10.

Meanwhile, new data shows that almost one-fifth of people in the US who have had Covid-19 are currently experiencing symptoms of long Covid.

These include fatigue, brain fog, breathing problems and pain, and can persist for three months or longer.

The Taliban is appealing for international aid following Wednesday's devastating earthquake in Afghanistan that has left at least 1,000 people dead.

The disaster poses a huge challenge for Taliban leaders, who have largely isolated the country with their hardline Islamist policies.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said the global agency has "fully mobilised" to help, deploying health teams and supplies of medicine, food, trauma kits and emergency shelter to the quake zone.

Meanwhile, the Singapore Red Cross has pledged $50,000 in support. The funds will go towards providing food and water, emergency shelter, emergency trauma care, sanitation and hygiene items, as well as for the immediate needs of those affected.