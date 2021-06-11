The Big Story: How to use a DIY Covid-19 test kit

SINGAPORE - Catch up on the hottest topics on The Straits Times' weekday talk show.

The Big Story, broadcast every weekday at 5.30pm on Facebook and YouTube, has reporters and senior editors discussing the top stories of the day.

The show is helmed by multimedia correspondent Hairianto Diman and assistant video editor Olivia Quay, and airs live from ST's digital studio.

There were nine new Covid-19 cases confirmed as at noon on Friday (June 11), including three in the community.

All three cases are currently unlinked.

Separately, two food and beverage establishments have been ordered to close, and 77 people have been fined for breaching safe management measures in parks under tightened Covid-19 rules that came into effect on May 16.

Two retail outlets - Giant Supermarket at Bedok Shopping Complex and Cold Storage Supermarket at condominium Siglap V near East Coast Road - have also been fined $1,000 each for not having staff to oversee their safe entry checkpoints.

From next Wednesday, Covid-19 self-test kits will be sold by pharmacists at Guardian, Unity and Watsons pharmacies. Journalist Timothy Goh explains how such self-administered test kits work.

Meanwhile, Euro 2020 is set to kick off on Saturday morning, Singapore time, with the opening game between Italy and Turkey.

Sports correspondent David Lee talks about the players to look out for, and shares his match prediction.