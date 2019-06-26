The Big Story: How to spot a fake passport and the World's 50 Best Restaurants

SINGAPORE - Catch up with the hottest topics on The Straits Times' new weekday talk show.

The Big Story, broadcast every weekday at 5.30pm on Facebook and YouTube, has reporters and senior editors discussing the top stories of the day, in the heart of the newsroom.

On Wednesday's (June 26) episode, senior correspondent Zaihan Mohamed Yusof will discuss how ICA officers are trained to spot forged passports at the checkpoints.

Food critic Wong Ah Yoke will then talk about the World's 50 Best Restaurants 2019 and the recent controversial changes made to its judging criteria.

Topics covered in the first few episodes included the impact of Google's Huawei ban on users, Singapore Red Cross data leak and how to practise good cyber hygiene, the impact of US-China's trade war on Singapore, WhatsApp's security flaw, Pakatan Harapan's report card, points made by several MPs on the issue of protection against sexual misconduct on campus, and the Committee of Inquiry's findings into the death of actor Aloysius Pang.

Helmed by multimedia journalist Kimberly Jow, the episode will air live from ST's new digital studio.