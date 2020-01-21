The Big Story: How the Wuhan virus compares with Sars; global leaders in Davos; and bad manners at Sembawang hot spring

INGAPORE - Catch up with the hottest topics on The Straits Times' weekday talk show.

The Big Story, broadcast every weekday at 5.30pm on Facebook and YouTube, has reporters and senior editors discussing the top stories of the day, in the heart of the newsroom.

Helmed by multimedia correspondent Hairianto Diman, the episode airs live from ST's digital studio.

In Tuesday's (Jan 21) episode, deputy executive director (research) Sebastian Maurer-Stroh from the Agency for Science, Technology and Research's (A*Star) bioinformatics institute will share what is known so far about the Wuhan virus, and how it compares with the Sars virus.

Next, news editor Zakir Hussain will talk about the World Economic Forum (WEF) that is taking place in Davos and the issues that will be discussed by the global leaders during the annual forum.

Lastly, journalist Timothy Goh will discuss the measures put in place by the National Parks Board (NParks) to curb inappropriate behaviour by visitors to the Sembawang Hot Spring Park.

In #WhatsTrending, multimedia journalist Dylan Ang will look at the stories trending online.

He will talk about a pig that was pushed off a bungee tower in China, Chinese New Year yarn toppers at Fusionopolis 1 that were stolen, and teens who were filmed cycling in Plaza Singapura.

Topics covered in previous episodes of The Big Story include the facilities and features of the Punggol Digital District, Taal volcano eruption in the Philippines, an abandoned baby who was found in a bin, and the fatal Lucky Plaza accident.