The Big Story: How S'pore can reduce its Covid-19 transmission rate without further tightening of curbs

About 90 SAF regulars, 350 full-time National Servicemen, and 10 volunteers from the SAF Volunteer Corps are helping with Singapore's Covid-19 home recovery programme in various roles.

Together with staff from other agencies, such as the People's Association, the Agency for Integrated Care and GovTech, the SAF has helped to beef up and improve the programme.

The team is now able to handle 95 per cent of its incoming and outgoing calls.

Meanwhile, in view of the current intensive care unit (ICU) occupancy rates, the Health Ministry (MOH) said on Tuesday night (Oct 26) that it has been working with hospitals to set aside more ICU beds for Covid-19 patients. It added that 100 more beds will be ready next week.

According to MOH, the current overall ICU utilisation rate as at Tuesday night was 79.2 per cent.

This comes as 3,277 new Covid-19 infections were reported on Tuesday. MOH said the weekly infection growth rate is at 1.11.

Professor Dale Fisher, a senior consultant at the National University Hospital's (NUH) Division of Infectious Diseases, explains how Singapore can reduce its Covid-19 transmission rate without further tightening of curbs.

Separately, future Housing Board (HDB) flats built in prime, central locations will be subjected to a 10-year minimum occupation period and additional subsidies will be clawed back by the Government upon their resale.

These are among the key measures under a new prime location public housing (PLH) model, aimed at keeping prime HDB flats affordable and inclusive, announced by National Development Minister Desmond Lee on Tuesday.

The first Build-to-Order (BTO) project under this model will be located in Rochor and launched next month.

Journalist Michelle Ng shares more about these measures.

And in other developments - Amazon Singapore is set to create 200 more jobs by the end of next year, as the e-commerce giant scales up its presence through a new office spanning three floors at Asia Square Tower 1.