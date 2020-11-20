The Big Story: How employers, employees can build more robust working relationship

SINGAPORE - Catch up on the hottest topics on The Straits Times' weekday talk show.

The Big Story, broadcast every weekday at 5.30pm

The show is helmed by multimedia correspondent Hairianto Diman and assistant video editor Olivia Quay, and airs live from ST's digital studio.

Even as the world inches closer to finding viable Covid-19 vaccines, like those from Pfizer and Moderna, it will take several years to recover from the pandemic.

And the world will not be what we know it to be in the new normal.

This was stressed by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Thursday (Nov 19) during a session on the future of global growth at a virtual event associated with the Apec grouping.

PM Lee also spoke on the government's support for jobs and businesses, and urged employers to take care of their workers.

We will speak to the National Trades Union Congress (NTUC) assistant secretary-general Patrick Tay on how employers and employees can work together towards a more robust symbiotic working relationship in this difficult economic time.

